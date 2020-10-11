(Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan fell in early trading after Chinese policy makers acted to restrain the currency’s strength by removing rules that made it expensive to bet against. Asian stock futures pointed to a mixed start for equities.

The yuan was about 0.6% lower against the dollar. The Australian and New Zealand dollars also slipped as foreign exchange markets opened. The S&P 500 ended higher last week as some traders bet lawmakers are moving closer to reaching an agreement to provide more fiscal stimulus. Stock futures in Japan and Australia were flat.

The daily currency fixing in China will be closely watched on Monday after the central bank’s step to restrain the rally. Meantime, the U.S. stimulus saga rolls on, with President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming each other for a lack of progress on a deal. Focus will soon turn to earnings season on Wall Street with big banks due to report results.

“Markets that once feared a Democratic sweep now appear to be hoping that the Democrats do take control of the Senate, with the polling leads for Biden boosting optimism for greater stimulus,” said Ben Emons, managing director for global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.

Trump was cleared by his doctor and is no longer considered a coronavirus transmission risk to others, meeting the criteria to end self-isolation, his physician Sean Conley said. The virus continued its unrelenting spread in Europe, with France posting another daily infection record and Germany reporting the most Covid-related deaths since May.

Here are some key events coming up:

Monday is the Columbus Day holiday in the U.S.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of Thursday to thrash out the outline of an EU trade deal.

Earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are due this week.

IMF/World Bank meetings continue.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed on Friday.

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index ended Friday flat.

Currencies

The offshore yuan fell 0.6% to 6.7300 per dollar.

The yen slipped 0.2% to 105.82 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1810, down 0.1%.

The Aussie fell 0.3% to 72.21 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 0.77%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended last week at $40.60 a barrel.

Gold closed on Friday at $1,930.40 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.