(Bloomberg) -- About 32,000 more babies are being born annually in the US after the Supreme Court overruled the constitutional right to abortion, an analysis showed.

Births rose an average of 2.3% in states with prohibitions on abortion compared with those where the procedure remained available, according to the report from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Middlebury College that analyzed data from the first six months of 2023.

After the Dobbs decision that overturned nearly 50 years of precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade, 13 states with “trigger bans” moved quickly to prohibit abortions. As many as one in four people seeking abortions didn’t receive them during the study period because of the bans, according to the report published by the Institute of Labor Economics in Germany.

The effect on birth rates was especially large for Hispanic women as well as those from the ages of 20 to 24, the researchers said. States such as Mississippi and Texas, where long travel can make access to an abortion particularly costly, also saw greater increases in births, they said. Every state that banned abortion saw births rise, according to the analysis.

Ability to control fertility has been associated with “decades of women’s economic advancement,” the researchers said. “If the past foretells our present, the Dobbs decision will result in increases in unintended births and exacerbate economic inequality.”

Separate data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the abortion rate nationally had been rising ahead of the Roe overturn. The number of abortions reported to the agency in 2021 was up 5% from the year earlier. About 53% were performed by early medication abortion at or before nine weeks, up from 51% a year earlier, reflecting a growing awareness about the relative ease and safety of pills compared to surgical procedures.

The latest CDC numbers don’t include data from states — California, Maryland, New Hampshire and New Jersey — that account for about a quarter of all US abortions. The agency has not yet released reports for 2022 or 2023 after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

