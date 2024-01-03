(Bloomberg) -- ValueAct Capital Management agreed to support Walt Disney Co.’s slate of board nominees at the upcoming 2024 shareholder meeting, as the world’s largest entertainment company faces pressure to boost performance.

The activist investment firm signed a confidentiality agreement enabling Disney to provide it information and consult with ValueAct on strategic matters, the entertainment group said Wednesday.

ValueAct Chief Investment Officer Mason Morfit said in the statement that Disney has the best intellectual property, sports brand and theme park assets and can lead the media industry forward as legacy technologies transition to digital platforms. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the company has had “very constructive” conversations with ValueAct over the past year.

“ValueAct Capital has a track record of collaboration and cooperation with the companies it invests in,” Iger said in the statement. “We welcome their input as long-term shareholders.”

