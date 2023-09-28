(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Jasper, a startup whose software helps companies create marketing materials, is stepping down and will be replaced by Timothy Young, who was previously president of Dropbox Inc.

The move, announced Thursday, is aimed at helping the startup attract more enterprise customers, said outgoing CEO Dave Rogenmoser, who is also a co-founder. Rogenmoser said the transition will occur over the next two months, and that he will keep his post as chairman of the company’s board.

“I’m thrilled to be moving to a role that I think is a little better fit for me,” he said.

In addition to his past post at Dropbox, Young was formerly vice president of product and engineering at software company VMware Inc.

In July, the Austin-based startup said it laid off workers in “a number of roles” — less than a year after Jasper announced it had raised $125 million from investors, at a valuation of $1.5 billion. The company has raised a total of $143 million since it launched in 2021.

Jasper uses artificial intelligence — both from companies that build AI and from the open-source community — to assist businesses in tasks like writing marketing copy and generating images for advertisements. Jasper’s customers include VMWare, drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and retailer Anthropologie.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.