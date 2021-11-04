MONTREAL - Air Canada's president and CEO is apologizing for comments he made about not needing to learn French to get by in Montreal.

Michael Rousseau says he is committed to improving his French and didn't mean any disrespect toward Quebecers.

His statement today comes after Quebec Premier Francois Legault demanded he apologize for saying he had not learned how to speak French despite living in Quebec for 14 years.

Legault told reporters today at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland that the airline's board of directors should consider whether Rousseau should be at the head of Air Canada.

Following a speech Wednesday almost entirely in English to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Rousseau told reporters he didn't have time to learn French and was focused on moving Air Canada forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After heated criticism in local media, Rousseau offered a mea culpa.