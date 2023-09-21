17h ago
Air Canada employees’ personal information accessed in breach
BNN Bloomberg,
Air Canada says its employees’ personal information, as well as other records, were accessed when an unauthorized group breached the airline's international system.
The airline said in a statement that access was “briefly obtained” on a limited basis.
Air Canada said its flight operations systems were not impacted and no customer information was obtained.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.