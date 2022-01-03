Airbus Keeps Planemaker Crown With About 610 Deliveries for 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE surpassed its 2021 delivery goal of 600 jets, according to people familiar with the matter, retaining the title of world’s largest planemaker for a third year running.

The European manufacturer delivered about 610 aircraft in 2021, said the people, who asked not to be identified before the figures were announced. The final tally could vary by a few planes as the numbers are still being audited, they said.

Airbus also looks likely to beat its U.S. rival on orders, with a year-end sales bonanza sweeping away Boeing Co.’s lead.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment before publication of audited delivery figures planned for next week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.