Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez joined the roster of wealthy celebrities backing blank-check companies with a filing to raise US$500 million for Slam Corp.

Rodriquez is the chief executive officer of Slam, which intends to pursue businesses in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness and consumer technology sectors, according to its filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Slam specified, though, that it doesn’t intend to target professional sports franchises.

Slam Chairman Himanshu Gulati is the founder and managing partner of Antara Capital, which is backed by Blackstone Group Inc. Marc Lore, who led Walmart Inc.’s e-commerce business, will serve as a special adviser to Slam, according to the filing.

A-Rod, as he’s known from a Major League Baseball career that spanned more than two decades, retired after the 2016 season with a lifetime batting average of .295. He started A-Rod Corp. in 2003 and has since expanded his business dealings beyond real estate.

Each unit of Slam, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant.

The offering will be handled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BTIG LLC. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol SLAMU.