(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. settled claims that Google Play policies are unlawful, resolving an antitrust complaint brought by Match Group Inc. that endangered billions of dollars in revenue generated by its app marketplace.

The deal was disclosed in a court filing Tuesday, but terms and financial details were kept under wraps. Lawyers representing Match and Google told US District Judge James Donato that they’ve agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims against each other.

The accord comes ahead of a trial scheduled for Nov. 6 in San Francisco federal court.

