Amazon.com Inc. shares topped US$3,000 for the first time, extending a rally that has left most Wall Street analysts in the dust.

Shares of the e-commerce giant climbed as much as four per cent to US$3,004.88 on Monday, bringing gains so far this year to 63 per cent. The average price target on the stock is US$2,810 and fewer than a quarter of the 50 or so analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a target above US$3,000.

