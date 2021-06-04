AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s wild week isn’t done yet.

After four days in which the new king of meme stocks doubled, AMC dropped in Friday’s premarket session, falling as much as 14 per cent from the last close. The stock traded at US$47.35 as of 8:04 a.m. in New York.

It’s been quite a week for AMC, with the stock’s surge enabling the movie-theater chain to sell equity to shore up a depleted balance sheet. On the brink of bankruptcy only a few months ago, the money-losing company is now the darling of retail traders, with this year’s 2,300 per cent gain being the most of any stock in the Russell 3000 Index. GameStop Corp., which started the meme-stock craze back in January, is a distant second with a gain of about 1,300 per cent.

“U.S. markets have turned into a casino,” fueled by social media, said Karim Moussalem, head of cash equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. “It’s become almost a video game,” he said by phone. “Eventually, there’s no doubt in my mind that this thing is going to come back to earth.”

On Thursday, AMC tumbled 18% after disclosing plans to sell more stock. The company collected US$587 million from the sale, which came just days after it netted US$230.5 million by selling stock to Mudrick Capital Management. The company later said it is asking investors for permission to sell 25 million new shares in 2022, a 95 per cent cut from a previous plan that was withdrawn because of shareholder opposition.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron told shareholders that AMC may face challenges or “exciting opportunities” post-pandemic and needs “precious shares” to issue if such a situation arises. It also dismissed speculation of a stock split.

“AMC took the best possible path of action and used the bloated share price to raise lots of capital for its own purposes,” Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum, said by email. “Meme stock investors need the share price to be volatile and the stock to make headlines because if the attention disappears, so does their investment.”

The frenzied rally has pushed AMC shares to improbable levels. The company now has a market value of about US$26 billion -- a level that’s bigger than half of the listings in the S&P 500 Index. “AMC is nowhere near worth what the market is currently pricing it at, and over time should be a lot lower,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “How it gets there is anyone’s guess.”

Wedbush raised its price target to US$7.50 from US$6.50 on Friday, a level that implies an 85 per cent plunge from the last close. Analyst Alicia Reese said the firm has made the best of its recent surge by selling shares to raise cash, but called its current price “out of touch with the company’s fundamentals.” She said the stock will see continued “significant” volatility and doesn’t recommend buying shares. The average analyst target is just US$5.25.