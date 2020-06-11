Are you looking for a stock?

    Jun 11, 2020

    Apple analysts grow more optimistic on 5G prospects and recovery

    Ryan Vlastelica, Bloomberg News

    Apple Inc. analysts have grown more positive on the company’s prospects, pointing to the upcoming launch of a 5G version of the iPhone, as well as continued growth in its services business.

    The stock has been in a strong uptrend for weeks, gaining nearly 60 per cent off a March low and closing Wednesday at record levels. The gains have given Apple a market capitalization above US$1.5 trillion, making it the largest U.S. stock.

    BofA on Thursday raised its price target to a Street-high view of US$390, from US$340, and reiterated its buy rating. Analyst Wamsi Mohan expects product revenue “will grow 20 per cent next year from iPhone and wearables,” and touted the company’s “continued penetration into [its] installed base, large net cash, and continued strong capital returns.”

    Shares of Apple dipped 1.5 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday. This follows a four-day advance of more than 9 per cent.

    Earlier, Wells Fargo Securities raised its own price target, writing that data for China mobile phone registrations pointed to a “solid post-COVID recovery.” The firm reiterated its overweight rating, expecting investors will continue to view Apple “as a favored high-quality large cap name,” especially given the anticipated 5G iPhone.

    Also on Thursday, HSBC upgraded its view on Apple to hold, removing one of the rare sell-equivalent ratings on the stock. The firm expects to see a “successful” 5G iPhone launch in the third quarter of 2020, and also noted growth in Apple’s services business.

    Currently, 29 of the firms tracked by Bloomberg have the equivalent of a buy rating on Apple’s stock, compared with 12 with a hold rating. Just four advocate selling the stock. The average price target is about US$323, up from roughly US$305 at the end of April, although the current average is below Apple’s most recent close of US$352.84.

    Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple was preparing to shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing Intel chips, a move Evercore ISI wrote could lead to “sustained” margin improvement.

