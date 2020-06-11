Apple Inc. said it is launching a US$100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, adding to the company’s response to the police killing of George Floyd last month.

The program was announced on Thursday by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. “Things must change, and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change,” he wrote on Twitter. The program will start in the U.S. and expand globally over time. It will focus on education, criminal justice reform and economic equality, he said in an accompanying video.

The program will be led by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president in charge of environment efforts, government relations and accessibility. Cook said the company’s work on racial justice would mirror its focus on the environment.

Apple is also launching an entrepreneur training camp for black developers as part of its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, the CEO said. The company will increase total spending with black-owned partners in its supply chain and is taking “significant new steps” on inclusion, Cook added.