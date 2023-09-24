(Bloomberg) -- A meeting between Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5, Interfax reports citing the Security Council of Armenia press office.

Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, will head to Brussels next week where he’ll meet with advisers of EU, German, French and Azerbaijan leaders to prepare for the meeting in Spain, according to the press office.

