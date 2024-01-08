(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks rose to a 34-year high, leading gains in Asia following a tech-led US rally and on hopes for fresh monetary easing in China.

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.2% at a level unseen since March 1990, boosted by a revival in tech stocks. That added to renewed strength in Chinese shares, after a central bank official signaled that Beijing is prepared to further loosen policy by cutting banks’ official reserves. Hong Kong and Australian stocks also gained.

South Korean equities bucked the trend, weighed by declines in Samsung Electronics after the company posted its sixth straight quarter of declining operating profit.

Contracts for US stocks were marginally lower after the Nasdaq 100 outperformed on Monday. Treasuries yields and the dollar were steady in Asia trading.

Apart from the latest tech rally, investor focus also will be on key inflation readings from the US and China later this week. Data released earlier showed consumer price gains in Tokyo slowed for a second month in December, broadly in line with the Bank of Japan’s view that import-driven price pressures are subsiding.

Concerns over China’s growth outlook and policy uncertainties still keep investors cautious about the country’s stocks and could cause Chinese equities to “trade in the limited range in the near term,” said Jasmine Duan, senior investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management.

“We don’t think it’s going to be a game changer at the moment,” Duan said on Bloomberg Television, referring any further monetary easing via lowering banks’ official reserves. “Investors have increased their bar for investing in China. The concern still goes to the long-term investability of China especially for the foreign investors.”

The tech rally in US stocks on Monday came as Nvidia Corp. surged after announcing new artificial-intelligence products for personal computers. In contrast, Boeing Co. sank as its 737 Max 9 model was temporarily grounded by authorities.

Elsewhere Bitcoin consolidated after a surge past $47,000 on bets that the US is poised to approve the launch of the nation’s first exchange-traded funds investing directly in the world’s largest digital asset.

Inflation Focus

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said inflation could fall toward the central bank’s 2% target with interest rates held at current levels, and offered potential backing for lowering borrowing costs if price pressures fade.

“Should inflation continue to fall closer to our 2% goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate to prevent policy from becoming overly restrictive,” Bowman said in prepared remarks to the South Carolina Bankers Association in Columbia.

Back in the corporate world, Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled more than 13% after Bloomberg News reported that Sony Group Corp. is planning to call off a merger with its India unit.

Oil held the largest drop in about a month on signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

UK industrial production, Friday

US PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:43 a.m. London time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0953

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.91 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1681 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2737

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $46,762.01

Ether fell 1.5% to $2,303.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.02%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.580%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $70.63 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,034.53 an ounce

