(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are poised to extend recent gains after the S&P 500 Index rose to a record on Friday, bolstered by increased speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%, while E-Mini futures edged up 0.1% for the S&P 500 and 0.3% for the Nasdaq 100. Futures also pointed to gains to start the week for shares in Tokyo and Hong Kong. The US dollar was little changed against most major peers, maintaining its strength this month amid hopes that the Fed’s policies will engineer a so-called soft landing for the US economy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index is up 7.5% this month to lead major developed markets higher. The nation’s central bank starts a two-day policy meeting on Monday, and it is overwhelmingly expected to leave its settings unchanged on Tuesday when it announces the results of its gathering.

“While the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 set new record highs ahead of the weekend, it is Japan’s stock market that is off to a dramatic start of the year,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “Although the market anticipates the beginning of an aggressive easing cycle by several central banks, and an exit of the BOJ’s negative interest rate policy, the start is not expected until later in the first half.”

US GDP, European Central Bank Meeting

Investors will also be looking to Thursday’s first estimate of US fourth-quarter GDP, central bank meetings for Canada and Europe, along with South Korean economic output data and European initial readings of purchasing managers’ surveys of 2024.

Crude oil futures edged higher. The key fuel has fluctuated this month even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain high. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected what he said were unacceptable terms presented by Hamas for a new hostage deal.

Another rally in the S&P 500’s most-influential group — technology — drove the gauge to a fresh high on Friday for the first time in two years. Fueled by hopes the artificial-intelligence boom will keep powering the market higher, the benchmark topped 4,800 — defying warnings that the rally remains concentrated in a narrower group of shares.

‘Fed-Friendly’ Consumers

A drop in Treasury volatility continued to bode well for risk-taking on Wall Street. Treasury 10-year yields declined Friday for the first time in a week as a “Fed-friendly” survey from the University of Michigan showed a mix of high consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations.

Traders will also be monitoring developments in the US presidential race this week, with Ron DeSantis dropping out to endorse Republican frontrunner Donald Trump ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Trump’s 2016 Win Shook Markets. Traders Won’t Get Fooled Again.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0896

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 148.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2045 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $41,562.5

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,461.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.12%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.665%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.56 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

