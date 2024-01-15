(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE appointed Paul Saleh to replace Yves Bernaert as Chief Executive Officer, following a disagreement between the board and the outgoing executive on a turnaround strategy for the embattled technology company.

Bernaert had joined Atos in October from Accenture Plc to oversee the group’s turnaround, including refinancing, but said he decided to leave “due to a difference of opinion on the governance” to adjust and execute on his plans, according to company statement Monday. Shares fell as much as 16% in early trading in Paris.

Atos has faced a series of setbacks and governance changes in recent years as it attempts to split up its operations ahead of more than €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in debt repayments in the coming two years. The company is in discussions to sell its legacy unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI and has been talking to Airbus SE about a potential sale of its big data and cybersecurity business, the company announced earlier this month. Shares have fallen 63% over the past 12 months through Friday.

Atos also said it expects its free cash flow to fall short of its target by about €100 million for the second half of 2023, but still plans to hit its full-year financial targets.

On Sunday, Le Figaro reported that Atos chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier was weighing asking a commercial court to appoint a so-called mandataire ad hoc to assist him in refinancing negotiations with the group’s banks. Atos said Monday that it had not filed a request to appoint a mandataire ad hoc.

In early January, the IT company said it was considering other ways to raise cash including further asset sales that would far exceed an earlier target of €400 million. It has started talks with its banks to secure their commitment to maintain financing, and provide refinancing where necessary.

