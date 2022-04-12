(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Minister for Pacific Affairs will make a rare mid-election trip to Solomon Islands to discuss a proposed security pact between the island nation and the Chinese government.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said Minister Zed Seselja will fly to the Pacific nation on Wednesday to meet with the country’s leadership despite a six-week election campaign back home. National polls in Australia are due May 21.

With the parliament officially dissolved under Australian laws, the government would usually be unable to conduct diplomatic business until after the election. But according to the ABC, the opposition Labor Party has given special dispensation to Seselja to leave on the trip.

The Australian government publicly voiced its concern after a draft of a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was leaked on social media in March. If signed, the deal would allow Beijing a safe harbor for its military vessels just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s coastline.

Australia and its security partner the U.S. have long been concerned about the possibility of the Chinese government obtaining permission for a military port in the Pacific, severely complicating both countries’ national security.

Speaking on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while Australia would always respect the fact the Solomon Islands was a “sovereign country,” while adding Canberra was still pressing for the agreement to be watered down.

“We are continuing to press on the issue of rotation, possible rotation of vessels or others that might seek to go to the Solomon Islands. And that is a serious issue that we will continue to press,” Morrison said on the campaign trail Tuesday.

