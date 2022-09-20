(Bloomberg) -- Ava Labs President John Wu says cryptocurrency “staking” could lead to some digital assets being considered securities by regulators.

Wu told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that some, although not all, digital currencies are likely securities. Last week, Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler signaled that the Ethereum upgrade could lead to tokens being considered securities. Gensler stopped short of calling out specific coins.

Wu says that staking is “a different construct” that does not exist in traditional finance. Ava operates the open-source Avalanche platform for decentralized financial applications.

“You’re kind of putting labor to work,” says Wu. “You’re putting collateral down to get yield. So it’s a hybrid, so maybe it should be income for work that you contribute, as opposed to a security.”

Regulatory focus on ‘staking’ has intensified amid Ethereum’s software upgrade, dubbed the “Merge.” Completed last week, the change transitions the network from a “proof-of-work” model to a “proof-of-stake” one. As a result, Ethereum now allows coin holders to put up, or stake, digital tokens to validate transactions on the Blockchain in exchange for Ether.

That distinguishes the network from other blockchains like the one on which Bitcoin runs. That system relies on a proof-of-work model and requires intensive computing power to validate transactions.

Wu said the “Merge” will not affect “layer 1” coins in the short term, adding that any scalability issues would be addressed in 2023.

Avalanche, Ava Labs’ digital token, sank as much as 3.5% to $16.58 on Tuesday, in line with a broader dip in crypto markets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.