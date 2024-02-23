(Bloomberg) -- For many in finance, 2023 was a year to forget: sluggish markets, rounds of cost cuts and underwhelming bonuses. This week’s round of earnings is a reminder that bank bosses have more to celebrate.

On Friday, Bill Winters was the latest chief executive officer to get a pay rise for 2023, seeing his pay package rise 22% as Standard Chartered Plc reported results. That came after HSBC Holdings Plc said Noel Quinn’s compensation would double. In the US, executives from Jane Fraser to David Solomon to James Gorman have enjoyed bumps.

The rises come after a year of broadly positive share price performance against a backdrop of rising interest rates. StanChart rose 7% in 2023 — although that didn’t stop Winters from turning the air blue on Friday to describe the bank’s overall share performance — while HSBC jumped by more than a fifth.

Not every boss has reason to cheer. Barclays Plc’s C.S. Venkatakrishnan saw his annual bonus fall 27%. while Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan saw his pay fall 3% to $29 million.

