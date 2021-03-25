(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is proposing an $8.3 billion plan to help Texas avoid a repeat of February’s blackouts: Building a lot of new gas plants.

The conglomerate is asking state lawmakers to create a company that would add about 10 gigawatts of natural gas-fired power plants and gas storage for emergency supplies, according to a slide presentation seen by Bloomberg. The grid operator would control the plants and could call on them during periods of tight supply to prevent blackouts like the one that left more than 4 million homes and businesses in the dark for days.

If Berkshire is successful in its lobbying, Texas would be adding a massive amount of new gas-fired capacity at a time when President Joe Biden is trying to shift the country away from carbon-based electricity -- and in a state that’s invested heavily in intermittent renewable resources.

Under the proposal, customers would pay a fee to cover the costs of the plants in addition to the allowed rate of return approved by state regulators.

A spokesman for Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan confirmed that the office had received the slides and had met with Berkshire regarding the plan.

A representative for Berkshire Hathaway Energy didn’t have an immediate comment.

