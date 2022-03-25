(Bloomberg) -- Senator Bernie Sanders is proposing to tax some profits of the largest U.S. corporations as much as 95% in a new bill that would seek to collect more revenue from the largest U.S companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chevron Corp., that are earning more than they did before the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

“We cannot allow big oil companies and other large, profitable corporations to continue to use the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and the specter of inflation to make obscene profits -- by price-gouging Americans at the gas pump, the grocery store or any other sector of our economy,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders said that Chevron would have owed an additional $12.9 billion in taxes under his proposal, based on the oil company’s profits last year. JPMorgan would have owed an extra $18.8 billion, he said.

Companies would pay the current 21% corporate tax rate on earnings up to the amounts they recorded before the pandemic, and then have to pay a 95% rate for profits above those levels. The total tax is capped at 75% of a company’s income in a single year. The levy would only apply to corporations with at least $500 million in annual revenue.

The proposal from Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats, is highly unlikely to become law anytime soon in a Congress where Democrats have slim majorities. However, he points out that similar windfall taxes have been used in the past, including during both World Wars, and a levy specifically for oil and gas companies was in the tax code during the 1980s.

Read More: Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.