(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he would sign a House bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell the popular video-sharing app, his strongest show of support yet for the proposal.

“If they pass it, I’ll sign it,” Biden told reporters Friday before boarding Air Force One for a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

The bill, which passed in a House committee Thursday, would require TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., to divest in the company or risk it being removed from US app stores. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, said afterward he would bring it to a floor vote.

Read More: TikTok Divestment Effort Gains Steam as US House Girds for Vote

The White House offered broad support for the measure earlier this week, but stopped short of saying Biden would sign it in its current form.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday the bill must be put on “on stronger legal footing” before the president would sign it.

As Biden voices support for a measure that would force the sale of TikTok, his campaign joined the app in an effort to reach millions of Americans, particularly young people. Campaign officials have said they are taking precautions to ensure the app does not present security risks to their devices.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.