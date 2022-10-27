(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Stephanomics on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on Spotify

Ahead of next month’s crucial US midterm elections, Democrats would usually be counting on the support of labor unions, historically a key constituency for the party. And unions are having a moment in this late pandemic era, with successful organizing drives among Starbucks baristas and Amazon warehouse workers. But despite President Joe Biden’s efforts to woo them, many union members are showing a lack of enthusiasm for Democrats that may undercut the party’s bid to keep control of both houses of Congress.

In this week’s episode of the Stephanomics podcast, reporter Katia Dmitrieva sends in a dispatch from the traditional union stronghold of Macomb County, Michigan. Biden, who promised to be the most pro-union president ever, has followed through to an extent by regularly touting their importance while creating a labor task force, enacting its proposals and helping secure a deal that may yet avert a damaging railroad strike. Still, some workers in this Detroit-area county say they hoped for more. Democratic efforts to raise the federal minimum wage struck out in a sharply divided Congress, and the PRO Act, legislation to strengthen collective bargaining, has stalled. In the words of one Starbucks barista, who helped unionize her store, the Biden administration’s efforts have been “a little bit performative.”

Then host Stephanie Flanders speaks to University of California, Berkeley economist Bradford DeLong about his new book, Slouching Towards Utopia. DeLong argues that the 20th century essentially started in 1870, a technological turning point after which production was rapid enough that—at least theoretically—we could bake a large enough economic pie to provide for all. The fact that everyone doesn’t have enough is a symptom of our failure to distribute goods and services equitably, DeLong observes. Getting in the way of that goal as well are human foibles including a desire to distribute wealth to one’s children and a related disdain for inheritance taxes, as well as abhorrence of people who appear to be getting a free ride, he says.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.