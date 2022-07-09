(Bloomberg) -- Lily Safra, the widow of Edmond Safra who inherited the billionaire banker’s fortune, has died. She was 87.

She died on Saturday in Geneva, according to a representative for the Edmond J. Safra Foundation. The cause was pancreatic cancer, the spokesperson said.

Born Lily Watkins in Porto Alegre, Brazil, she married into the powerful Safra dynasty in 1976. Her husband Edmond built banks in Europe and New York, after his family had moved to Brazil following the end of World War II. His brothers, Joseph and Moise, also created banking businesses of their own.

Edmond died a victim of arson in Monaco in 1999, the same year he sold some banking assets to HSBC Holdings Plc for about $10 billion. His nurse, former Green Beret Ted Maher, later confessed to setting the fire.

After Edmond’s death, Lily chaired the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, according to its website, committing its resources to research into Parkinson’s and other brain diseases.

She married three times, including to Alfredo “Freddy” Monteverde, owner of the Brazilian appliance store chain Ponto Frio. She never remarried after Edmond’s death. While Lily and Edmond didn’t have children, she had children from her previous marriages.

(Updates with cause of death in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.