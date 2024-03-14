(Bloomberg) -- A London judge ruled that the self-described creator of Bitcoin, Craig Wright, did not invent the cryptocurrency.

The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance, a group of developers backed by Jack Dorsey, sued Wright in the UK over his claims that he was Bitcoin inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and that he owned the copyright to the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Judge Edward Mellor said Thursday that Wright was not Nakamoto, did not author the Bitcoin White Paper, and was not the creator of the initial Bitcoin software, in an oral judgment at the end of the trial. A spokesperson for the High Court confirmed the result. A full written judgment will be published at a later date.

Wright has started numerous legal challenges around the world in an attempt to confirm his claimed identity as Nakamoto, mostly unsuccessfully. The UK Supreme Court denied Wright the chance to appeal a libel case against him in December, in which he was offered just £1 in damages against a Bitcoin investor who had rubbished Wright’s claim to be Nakamoto.

“This decision is a win for developers, for the entire open source community, and for the truth,” COPA said.

A spokesperson for Wright said the Australian is not prepared to speak to anyone at this time.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell.

