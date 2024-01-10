(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin briefly scaled $47,000 in a muted climb after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved exchange-traded funds that invest directly in the token, as traders wait to see how much money the products attract.

The token was 1.8% higher at $46,728 as of 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in New York following a decision some view as a key step that widens crypto’s investor base. Bitcoin had already jumped 166% in the past year partly in anticipation of the ETFs.

Market watchers had wondered whether Bitcoin was ripe for a pullback from the actual green light for the products if speculators decide to bank a slice of their profits from the largest cryptocurrency’s months-long advance.

Read more: SEC Approves Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Milestone for Digital Assets

The news had largely been “priced in” and inflows into the ETFs will be closely watched, said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of digital-asset derivatives liquidity provider Orbit Markets.

The SEC authorized funds from asset management heavyweights BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity as well as products from smaller competitors such as Valkyrie to begin trading Thursday.

Gauging Inflows

“Most of the money immediately moving into Bitcoin ETFs will be reallocations from other Bitcoin exposure,” said Leo Mizuhara, founder of DeFi institutional asset manager Hashnote. “It will take time for new money to flow into Bitcoin via the new ETFs.”

The SEC had opposed spot Bitcoin ETFs for more than a decade, while the crypto sector as a whole has faced withering criticism from the agency’s Chair Gary Gensler. He has repeatedly argued that the industry is rife with fraud and misconduct. The SEC cracked down on digital assets following a 2022 rout and collapses such as the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange.

But the SEC last year lost a key legal fight against asset manager Grayscale Investments, spurring speculation that the regulator would acquiesce to the spot ETFs. The digital-asset investment house is now converting the $29 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest fund investing in the token, into an ETF.

Gensler Statement

“While we approved the listing and trading of certain spot Bitcoin ETP shares today, we did not approve or endorse Bitcoin,” Gensler said in a statement. “Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with Bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto.”

Cathie Wood, whose ARK Investment Management is starting a spot Bitcoin ETF with 21Shares, said she was surprised by Gensler’s statement. “He just denigrated the whole crypto space. I couldn’t believe it,” Wood said on a Bloomberg Radio interview aired on X.

Other cryptocurrencies were mostly higher, including a 24-hour increase of about 17% in Ether, the second largest token, to $2,590.

The fact that the US has allowed spot Bitcoin ETFs is “an important moment in the brief history of crypto, where crypto goes from a niche investment to a mainstream investment,” said Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University. “Many investors will seek to diversify their portfolios by adding some crypto exposure through these ETFs.”

