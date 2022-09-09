Sep 9, 2022
Bitcoin Miners Are Struggling to Cope With the Crypto Winter
(Bloomberg) -- As crypto prices remain stuck well below their all-time highs, the companies that mine Bitcoin are starting to show signs of financial strain. Second-quarter earnings reports laid bare the industry’s troubles, with the largest U.S. publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms recording over $1 billion in combined losses. Core Scientific Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. each reported net losses topping $100 million.
Bloomberg reporter David Pan and Galaxy Digital’s Head of Crypto Mining, Amanda Fabiano, join this episode to discuss what’s driving this distress.
