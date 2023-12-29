(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Valkyrie Investments named the broker-dealers that will be responsible for steering cash into and out of their proposed spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds should they be approved by US regulators, an important milestone in the competition for the first ETF tracking the original cryptocurrency.

BlackRock named Jane Street Capital and JPMorgan Securities as the so-called authorized participants for the firm’s proposed iShares Bitcoin Trust, according to an amended prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. In a separate filing, Valkyrie said it also has engaged Jane Street Capital as well as Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for the same role, and additional authorized participants may be added.

Broker-dealers serving as authorized participants for ETFs are responsible for handling the creation and redemption of baskets of shares in the fund as well as transfers of cash to and from its administrator. While it’s usually not hard for ETF issuers to get authorized-participant agreements, some industry participants had expressed concerns that Bitcoin funds would have a harder time since cryptocurrencies are a newer asset class, according to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Lining up APs won’t exactly be a layup for every prospective issuer, so this was an important step,” said Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store. “Based on everything we know at this point, BlackRock is the first issuer to complete the SEC’s requirements in order to be considered for inclusion in the first wave of spot-Bitcoin ETF approvals.”

Bitcoin has rallied more than 150% in 2023 amid optimism that the SEC will finally approve an ETF that invests directly in the oldest and largest cryptocurrency, as opposed to existing products that are based on Bitcoin futures. Other Wall Street heavyweights including Invesco, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity have also filed for spot-Bitcoin ETFs, and Grayscale Investments has applied to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

The SEC faces a Jan. 10 deadline to decide whether to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF application filed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC and 21Shares.

(Adds quotes in third and fourth paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.