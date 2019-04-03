Bank of Montreal has signed a 15-year lease for six floors at 151 W. 42nd St., the Times Square skyscraper that used to house publishing company Conde Nast.

The Canadian bank will take over 215,056 square feet (19,979 square meters) of the 1.8 million-square-foot property, which is across the street from its current office at 3 Times Square, according to a statement Wednesday from the Durst Organization, the building’s owner.

BMO plans to set up its trading floor on the ninth story, and later will expand to floors 29 through 33, after law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP departs for Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area. The bank will become the skyscraper’s largest tenant.

Durst has been working to fill the hole left by Conde Nast after the media giant moved its headquarters downtown to One World Trade Center in 2014. The developer has spent US$130 million on building upgrades, and recently signed leases with Nasdaq Inc., financial technology company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and accounting firm RSM. Once BMO moves in, 17 of the 19 former Conde Nast floors will be filled.