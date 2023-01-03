(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced a fourth day of unscheduled bond buying operations as it tries to reassert its commitment to super-accommodative monetary policy.

The BOJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of two-year notes at a yield of 0.03% and five-year debt at 0.23%. It also offered to purchase a total ¥600 billion ($4.6 billion) of one-to-25 year bonds. The announcement was in addition to its daily offer to buy unlimited quantities of 10-year securities and those linked to futures at 0.5%, the new cap for benchmark yields.

Wednesday’s purchases came despite a strong start to the year in global bond markets with Treasuries surging and German bunds rallying on signs of slowing inflation. The central bank conducted similar operations between Dec. 28 and 30, buying a total of ¥2.3 trillion of bonds.

The BOJ’s decision last month to double the 10-year yield ceiling was meant to improve market functioning, but only spurred more bets it will lift the cap further or scrap it altogether. That sparked a selloff in debt, requiring even more debt purchases and threatening to reduce liquidity further.

“The BOJ is showing an abundance of caution as bets on higher JGB yields might have become too one-sided,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed income strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. I would “focus on the bigger consumer-price inflation picture and further potential yield-curve control shifts in the coming months.”

Japan’s benchmark yield rose one basis point to 0.42% on Wednesday.

For Steven Major, head of fixed income research at HSBC Holdings Plc., the BOJ’s tweak to yield curve control in December wasn’t necessarily the start of a hawkish pivot, thanks in part to the risk of a global recession including in Japan. It was more of a “curve ball” for technical factors specific to the local bond market.

“This was a technical adjustment to buy more time,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “The turning point kind of came in October when we got to the peak for dollar-yen and the maximum steepness for the long end of the Japanese curve and the realization that there’s no bonds left to buy.”

