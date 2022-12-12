(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in Brazil’s capital on Monday night after an indigenous leader who led protests seeking to stop the certification of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was arrested by determination of a top court justice.

TV footage showed cars and buses on fire late Monday in Brasilia, and police trying to disperse protesters in different parts of the city with tear gas. Security around the hotel hosting the president-elect was reinforced, CNN Brasil reported.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of Serere Xavante, an indigenous leader who the court identified as leading a series of demonstrations in which he called on Brazilians to take up arms to stop Lula’s certification.

The man has alleged carried out “antidemocratic demonstrations in several parts of Brasilia, including in the airport, a shopping mall, the esplanade of ministries and in front of the hotel hosting the president-elect,” the court said in a statement posted on its website.

Earlier Monday, Lula’s election win was certified by the electoral court in a ceremony that closed the window for possible challenges to the voting.

