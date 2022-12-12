22m ago
Bolsonaro’s Supporters Clash With Police in Brazilian Capital
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in Brazil’s capital on Monday night after an indigenous leader who led protests seeking to stop the certification of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was arrested by determination of a top court justice.
TV footage showed cars and buses on fire late Monday in Brasilia, and police trying to disperse protesters in different parts of the city with tear gas. Security around the hotel hosting the president-elect was reinforced, CNN Brasil reported.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of Serere Xavante, an indigenous leader who the court identified as leading a series of demonstrations in which he called on Brazilians to take up arms to stop Lula’s certification.
The man has alleged carried out “antidemocratic demonstrations in several parts of Brasilia, including in the airport, a shopping mall, the esplanade of ministries and in front of the hotel hosting the president-elect,” the court said in a statement posted on its website.
Earlier Monday, Lula’s election win was certified by the electoral court in a ceremony that closed the window for possible challenges to the voting.
Read More: Lula’s Win Certified by Court, Ending Challenges to Vote
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
Larry Berman: FOMC likely to pound fist on higher for longer
-
11:24
Bank of Canada policy will 'hit home' in 2023: David Rosenberg
-
5:44
Quebec to send billions to seniors, workers as growth stalls
-
3:19
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
-
3:29
Big banks hike their prime rates to 6.45%
-
8:59
John Manley: Government should give Bank of Canada leeway to fight inflation