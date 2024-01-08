(Bloomberg) -- Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to pay $71 a share in cash for medical technology firm Axonics Inc., a maker of devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction.

The purchase price comes to an equity value of about $3.7 billion, Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific said Monday in a statement. It’s about 23% higher than Axonics’ Friday closing price of $57.57 a share.

The deal gives Boston Scientific access to a product portfolio that includes a device that delivers electrical stimulation to restore communication between the brain and the bladder. Almost 30 million Americans 40 and older have symptoms of overactive bladder and another 19 million adults have fecal incontinence, with an impact on quality of life, mental health, sleep, productivity and social activities, Boston Scientific said in the statement.

The purchase isn’t expected to materially impact Boston Scientific’s 2024 adjusted earnings per share, and it will add to them thereafter. Axonics rose 22% in trading before US markets opened, while Boston Scientific was little changed.

(Updates with more details beginning in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.