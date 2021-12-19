(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus increased concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

Futures in London fell below $72 a barrel after slipping 2.2% last week. Covid-19 infections are rising from the U.S. to Europe as authorities struggle to tame the spread of omicron. That’s led to some nations placing restrictions on air travel and there are fears that further lockdowns may be implemented, curbing the movement of people and sapping demand for crude and oil products.

Bearish headwinds are mounting for the crude market moving into the holiday period, when thinner trading volumes can exacerbate prices swings. There are signs of weakening demand in Asia, while central banks are pivoting toward tighter monetary policy to try and rein in rising inflation.

New York state broke a record for new infections and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the federal government to step up supplies of tests and treatments to the city amid a spike in infections caused by omicron. Germany, just recovering from a wave caused by the delta variant, is headed toward another surge caused by omicron, the health minister warned.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.