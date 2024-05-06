(Bloomberg) -- Russian missile and drone strikes overnight disrupted power supplies Monday morning in Ukraine’s northern Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Facebook.

The attacks damaged a high-voltage power facility in Sumy, while neighboring Kharkiv had emergency power system shutdowns, according to the statement.

Ukraine intercepted 12 out of 13 Shahed drones in Sumy region that were launched from the north at night, the Air Force said on Telegram.

