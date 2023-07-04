Ottawa should use all tools to prevent ports strike: Vancouver trade spokesperson Bridgitte Anderson

The strike at British Columbia ports enters its fourth day after talks between the two sides stalled on Monday.

More than 7,000 workers who load and unload cargo at more than 30 B.C. ports have been on strike since Saturday morning.

Representative for the BC Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada negotiated over the long weekend before the association issued a statement Monday saying it says it didn't think more bargaining is going to produce a deal.

It said the union's demands were "outside any reasonable framework for settlement."

The union, meanwhile, has accused the association of changing its position on a key issue at the last minute to "muddy the waters" and

News of a strike at the ports, including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver, led many business groups to raise red flags, suggesting it would have far-reaching implications for Canada's economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023