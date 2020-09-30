(Bloomberg) -- William Hill Plc’s board has accepted a 2.9 billion pound ($3.7 billion) takeover bid from Caesars Entertainment Inc., shutting out private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. in a race to acquire a significant footprint in online gaming.

U.S. casino giant Caesars said in a statement Wednesday its cash offer for 272 pence per William Hill share needs the approval of 75% of the British bookmaker’s shareholders. It’s a 25% premium to William Hill’s closing share price before takeover interest was reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

William Hill’s growth prospects are focused on the U.S. market, where the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, while the company’s older markets like the U.K. have experienced increasing regulation. Caesars and William Hill already operate a joint venture in the U.S., and Caesars said Monday it could terminate aspects of the joint venture if Apollo’s approach prevailed.

Analysts at Jefferies called that structure a “poison pill” against other bids, in a note to clients Tuesday.

Caesars said on Monday that the joint venture “needs to be broadened in scope in order to fully maximize the opportunity in the sports betting and gaming sector.” If its bid is successful, Caesars said its focus would be on William Hill’s U.S. assets and it would “seek suitable partners or owners” for the other businesses, such as the U.K.

