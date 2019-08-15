Canada Goose CEO says FTC ethics probe 'blown way out of proportion'

The CEO of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) says he wants to “set the facts straight” as the company faces fallout from a U.S. regulatory review of the parka-maker's advertising regarding its treatment of animals.

“Our messaging is clear and has always been transparent … that our sourcing practices are traceable, are ethical and that they comply with all international standards,” Dani Reiss told BNN Bloomberg’s Amanda Lang.

“This recent issue with the FTC was blown way out of proportion – it was grossly exaggerated in the media. And [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] – and organizations like that – used it, as they do, to build false narratives around their story.”

Reiss’ comments come after shares in the Toronto-based company came under pressure earlier this month, following a report by The New York Post that Canada Goose removed references to the ethical treatment of animals from its promotional materials in response to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s review.

Canada Goose denies it made changes to its website in response to the probe.

“To set the facts straight … the FTC never asked; no changes that we made were mandated,” Reiss said.

“They didn’t ask us to make any changes. They didn’t draw any conclusions that anything we said was false, and the facts are that our sourcing practices have only gotten stronger over time. Anything to the contrary is not true.”