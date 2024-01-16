A U.S.-based sugar producer announced plans to build Canada’s largest sugar refinery in Hamilton.

Sucro Can Sourcing, a subsidiary of Florida-based Sucro Sourcing, announced construction plans for the plant in a press release Tuesday, which would see the facility open in 2025. The sugar producer said it will invest $135 million into the facility that will be located on land owned by the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA).

"The sugar markets in both Canada and the United States are experiencing steady, long-term, sustainable growth, and Sucro is investing to supply these growing market demands," Jonathan Taylor, the founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing, said in the release.

"Despite steady demand from an expanding food processing sector, overall refining capacity in both Canada and the United States has been stagnant for years,” he said, adding that demand for sugar in Ontario is growing among the fastest in North America.

Ontario’s manufacturing sector for food and beverages is the third largest in North America, the release said.

According to Sucro Can Sourcing, the facility would have a refining capacity of one million metric tonnes per year.

Ian Hamilton, president and CEO of HOPA Ports, said in the release that his organization “worked closely with Sucro Can” in order to understand its logistical needs.

“The facility's new capacity and reliability will give Ontario food processors the confidence to invest in their own operations,” he said.

Sucro Can said in the release that it chose the Port of Hamilton as part of its focus on enhancing supply chains for its customers.

“I look forward to working with Sucro Can Sourcing and HOPA on this important new facility and ensuring this $135-million investment helps Hamilton continue to shine as the centre of Ontario's vital food cluster,” Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said in the release.