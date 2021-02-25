Passive savers are waiting to spend money and this will drive our recovery: CIBC's Tal

Canadians who curtailed their spending over the past year as the pandemic raged on could be sitting on as much as $100 billion, according to new data from CIBC.

“More and more money is being accumulated on the sidelines,” said Benjamin Tal, who co-authored the report and is deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets Inc., in a television interview. “The question is what people will do with it.”

Unlike the 2008 crisis when savings accounts continued to grow even after the recession was over to avoid financial risk, Tal said that this situation is different. The lockdown created a pent-up demand among consumers, particularly with higher income Canadians, he added.

Once given the greenlight to go out and spend again, Tal expects that Canadians' cash hoards will be unleashed very quickly and provide a boost to the ailing services sector.

“The good news is this money would be coming from checking, savings accounts… and it will go where?” Tal said. “To the service sector, exactly where you need the jobs. That’s a win-win situation and that’s why we are very optimistic about the second half of the year.”

That influx of unused cash heading back into Canada’s economy could yield strong growth for the country’s gross domestic product, to the tune of about 7 per cent on an annualized basis, according to Tal.

CIBC will be releasing a detailed report with further findings over the next few days.