(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc stepped up payouts to its shareholders after profits at its British Gas retail energy unit jumped. Shares rallied by the most since July.

The owner of the nation’s biggest supplier to homes increased its full-year dividend by 33% to 4 pence per share, it said in its earnings statement on Thursday. Total returns handed back to its owners amounted to £800 million ($1 billion) last year, the firm said.

The boost for shareholders is likely to cause fresh public outcry as energy bills remain high even as inflation is dropping. Centrica said that sliding commodity prices are reducing volatility, which should lead to lower prices for consumers going forward.

UK regulator Ofgem’s annualized price cap is expected to decrease by nearly 14% by April, according to consultancy Cornwall Insight. Prices are also expected to fall throughout the year in line with the slump in wholesale rates. The Ofgem price cap represents an annual bill for a typical household.

“We expect that the price cap, which will be announced in the next couple of weeks, will be lower,” Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said on a call with reporters. “That would suggest that prices will stabilize, maybe drop a little.”

Centrica’s adjusted operating profit dropped 17% to £2.75 billion last year, but beat analyst estimates of £2.61 billion. The results were driven mostly by a strong performance for its retail arm, which came in at £799 million, compared with £94 million a year earlier. Profits were lower across other parts of the business, including trading, storage and nuclear.

Shares jumped as much as 7% in early London trading before paring gains.

Across Europe, utilities are adjusting to the sharp decline in gas and power prices after record levels during the 2022 energy crisis contributed to soaring profits. Centrica faced widespread criticism after bumper earnings in 2022 and the strong first half of 2023 as inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades strained UK households.

British Gas and other domestic suppliers got a boost after Ofgem loosened the way it calculates the price cap, allowing them to claim back some of the past losses from elevated wholesale costs. But the watchdog has also warned energy firms must not use surging profits for huge shareholder payouts.

Centrica plans to keep buying back shares until end of July. Since the start of the program in November 2022, the firm had by Feb. 14 bought £727 million out of the £1 billion planned.

The strong result open the prospect of further shareholder returns at some point later this year, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Jenny Ping wrote in a note.

