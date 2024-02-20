(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc’s recent share slump “seems harsh” as it implies value destruction on new investments after the company’s results last week highlighted its cash generating power, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts.

The company’s shares fell as much as 6.1% on Monday, reversing post-earnings gains. The losses appear to stem from “an investor meeting feedback referencing Centrica not wanting the entire equity story to be around share-buybacks,” the bank’s analysts Jenny Ping and Rory Graham-Watson wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The share price reaction “seems harsh, especially given O’Shea’s track record,” the note added, referencing Centrica Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea. “We continue to believe investments in major infrastructure projects — nuclear, hydrogen or carbon capture — are all potentials for later this decade.”

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the note.

Centrica stepped up pay-outs to its shareholders after profits at its British Gas retail energy unit jumped last year. That led the nation’s biggest supplier to homes to increase its full-year dividend by 33% to 4 pence per share, while total returns handed back to its owners amounted to £800 million ($1 billion) last year, the firm said last week.

Read More: Centrica Boosts Dividend as Profit From Retail Energy Unit Soars

The firm is also considering investing in the planned UK nuclear power plant Sizewell C, potentially making it a key stakeholder in the British government’s plans to draw private investors to build the project.

In the meantime, the company continues to generate cash, which the Citigroup analysts expect to be over £3 billion by full-year 2024.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.