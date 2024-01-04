(Bloomberg) -- Four Chinese bad-debt managers were downgraded by Fitch Ratings Inc. on concern over their financial situation and expectations of reduced government support.

The issuer default ratings of China Cinda Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. were lowered to A- from A, Fitch said in a release Thursday. China Huarong Asset Management Co. and China Great Wall Asset Management Co. were cut to BBB from BBB+, it said.

The firms’ ability to buy non-performing assets has been hampered by their financial underperformance, capital constraints, as well as the government’s inconsistent support, the statement said.

“Fitch’s across-the-board downgrade of the AMCs should not come as a huge surprise given the persistent weakness in China’s property sector and its economy more broadly, leading to continued weak underlying fundamentals at the AMCs,” said Nicholas Yap, head of Asia credit desk analysts at Nomura Holdings Inc. The ratings are still well within investment grade territory, he added.

The outlook on China Cinda is stable, while the other three have been placed on Rating Watch Negative ahead of their 2023 financial results, Fitch said. In December, the rating agency said it has a neutral outlook on China’s economy, while flagging persistent risks including property sector woes and forecasting a slowdown in growth next year.

Moody’s Investors Service a month ago put China Cinda and China Orient on review for a downgrade after cutting its outlook on Chinese sovereign bonds.

Bad loans at the nation’s commercial banks rose to a record 3.2 trillion yuan ($447 billion) at end-September, according to official data, as a protracted economic downturn and property crisis weighed on businesses.

China’s four bad-debt managers were created in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis, when decades of government-directed lending to state companies had left the country’s biggest banks on the brink of insolvency. The bad-debt firms went on to expand beyond their original mandate, creating a labyrinth of subsidiaries to engage in other financial businesses and borrow billions from the bond market.

Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed three years ago for crimes including bribery. State-run financial conglomerate Citic Group led a $6.6 billion government-orchestrated bailout of Huarong in 2021.

Huarong Sends $1.7 Billion Back to Citic After Asset Sales

“Huarong will continue to benefit from its deeper integration with Citic Group,” Yap said.

