(Bloomberg) -- Combined total trading value at the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges passed the 1 trillion yuan ($145.2 billion) mark for the fifth consecutive day Monday, the longest streak since August, in a sign of returning optimism to China’s recovery.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% yesterday, while the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index slipped 0.5%. This is despite the impressive first batch of share debuts on the main boards under China’s latest changes to IPO rules, designed at easing regulatory involvement in listings.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.