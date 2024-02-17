(Bloomberg) -- While lunar new year celebrations go on for another week, it’s time to get back to the office, with China’s markets set to play catch-up in a big way. Here’s what to expect.

The big hold. The People’s Bank of China held off lowering its one-year rate again, giving support to the yuan.

The big restart. Chinese stocks are set for a solid restart when traders return tomorrow, buoyed by a resurgence in spending over last week’s holiday and gains in Hong Kong-listed China shares during the break.

The big reality check. Measures of manufacturing activity in Asia and Europe this week will allow investors to gauge whether a nascent recovery in factory output heralds a turning point after consumers shifted away from purchases of goods in favor of services.

The big earnings. HSBC and Standard Chartered may spell out the risks brought on by their China property operations and a Federal Reserve pivot. Singapore Airlines’ results could underline the post-Covid travel boom, while rival Qantas reports right after an inquiry accused it of price gouging. In the US, all eyes will be on AI darling Nvidia, which has set itself a high bar.

The big debut. China’s new C919 passenger jet could make its first overseas appearance at the Singapore Air Show, the latest step in the nation’s effort to rival Boeing and Airbus.

The big secret. It seemed like the 2024 equivalent of a Sputnik moment: a US lawmaker warning of a grave, unspecified Russian space threat. So what is it really all about?

The big release. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 74, was freed from detention today after the coalition government headed by a party backed by his family granted him a special parole, citing his old age and illness.

The big risk. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but US commercial real estate and Chinese property markets are raising concerns about credit risk, while banks ramp up purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

And finally, what was Bill Gross’s biggest mistake? Read how some of the titans of investing got it wrong.

Have a faultless week.

