(Bloomberg) -- China urged the Biden administration to re-open dialogue platforms between the two largest economies, in Beijing’s latest overture for a reset with Washington.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a forum Monday in Beijing that the two sides should address the easiest issues between them first to build goodwill. Wang specially called on the U.S. to lift its restrictions on the Chinese academics and journalists, while reiterating the need to remove “unreasonable tariffs” imposed over the past few years.

The speech in Beijing represents China’s most high-profile comment on ties since U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke by phone before the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this month. While both sides want to stabilize a relationship shaken during President Donald Trump’s term, Biden has signaled a desire to maintain many of his predecessor’s China policies.

In his call with Xi, Biden expressed concern about what he said were China’s coercive and unfair economic practices” as well as human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Xi cautioned Biden against interfering in what it considers its own internal affairs and urged the U.S. help re-establish communication mechanisms to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.

