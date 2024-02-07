Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which recently completed the purchase of almost 2,200 gasoline stations in Europe from TotalEnergies SE, got close to €10 billion (US$10.8 billion) in orders for its first bond deal in the common currency in almost eight years to refinance acquisition debt.

Bond arrangers for the owner of the Circle K convenience-store chain garnered over €4.7 billion in bids for its sale of seven-year notes, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The company, based in Laval, Quebec, also got another €5.1 billion in orders for the 12-year portion, said the people.

Couche-Tard, which priced €1.35 billion of the notes Wednesday, last sold euro-denominated bonds in May 2016, when it raised €750 million of 1.875 per cent notes due 2026, data compiled by Bloomberg show. On Tuesday, the company also raised $1.5 billion of 10- and 30-year bonds in its first transaction in the dollar market in almost three years. Last month it priced in its home market CAD$500 million of five-year bonds.

The company plans to use proceeds from the bond deals to repay outstanding debt, including amounts under the 2023 credit agreement facilities, according to people familiar with the matter. The company signed in December a $3.37 billion acquisition credit facility made up of six euro- and dollar-denominated portions maturing between 2024 and 2026, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Couche-Tard priced the seven-year debt at 100 basis over the mid-swaps rate, compared to a spread of around 140 basis points discussed earlier Wednesday, according to the people familiar. The company’s new 12-year bonds were priced at 130 basis points, which is 40 basis points tighter than in earlier talks, said the people.

The deals are aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure and supporting its strategic vision, a representative for Couche-Tard said in emailed comments on the transactions this week.