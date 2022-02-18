(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel is looking for more office space in Manhattan to accommodate a growing roster of New York employees.

The Chicago-based firm, which has several Manhattan locations, is in talks to lease additional office space on Park and Madison Avenues amid a New York hiring surge, according to people familiar with the matter.

Citadel is exploring taking more space at 425 Park Ave., a new skyscraper where it previously agreed to be the anchor tenant. It’s also in talks to lease multiple floors at 550 Madison Ave., the former Sony Building, the people said.

Griffin has been on a hiring spree. Citadel increased its headcount during the pandemic and is expected to continue hiring aggressively over the next several years, with a focus on New York, one of the people said.

A representative for Citadel declined to comment.

Griffin has been looking to Manhattan in recent years as he expands beyond Chicago. In 2019, he bought a penthouse at 220 Central Park South for $238 million, setting a U.S. record for a residential purchase.

Citadel signed as the anchor tenant at 425 Park in 2016 and added to its space at the skyscraper before the pandemic.

Representatives for L&L Holding Co., the developer behind 425 Park Ave., and the Olayan Group, owner of 550 Madison, declined to comment.

Newmark Group, the broker for Citadel, and CBRE Group Inc., the leasing agent for 550 Madison, also declined to comment.

