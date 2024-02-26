(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired Viswas Raghavan from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as head of banking and executive vice chair of the company.

Raghavan will report to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, Citigroup said in an internal memo Monday.

In his new role, Raghavan will run one of the bank’s five core businesses, responsible for investment, corporate and commercial banking. Citigroup has been looking for a banking head since Fraser reorganized the firm in September. At that time, Citi said Peter Babej would lead the banking division on an interim basis until his retirement at some point in 2024.

At JPMorgan, he most recently was head of global investment banking, after previously having served as co-head of global investment and corporate banking since 2020.

Read More: JPMorgan Shakes Up Top Ranks, Spotlighting Three Executives

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.