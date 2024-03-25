(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said he talked to the US government about ways to avoid antitrust issues when preparing a bid to buy United States Steel Corp.

“I discussed with the US government prior to making the offer, to make sure that I had a path to clear antitrust,” Goncalves said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “US Steel decided not to listen and go with Nippon Steel.”

Lawyers advised US Steel’s board last year that even if Cliffs offered divestitures in a successful deal between the two companies, “considerable risk” would remain at addressing antitrust concerns. US Steel chose Nippon Steel Corp.’s $14.1 billion all-cash offer over Cliffs’ proposed bid.

The latest comments from Goncalves come almost two weeks after President Joe Biden said US Steel should retain American ownership, leaving widespread uncertainty whether Japan-based Nippon Steel will be able to close its deal.

